Neymar’s hidden PSG clause gives indication where Brazilian could play next

Confirmation that Paris-Saint Germain have successfully agreed to extend Neymar’s contract reached fans last week after the club made an official announcement.

READ MORE: Messi makes it clear to Laporta which striker he expects to leave Barcelona this summer

Neymar, 28, joined the Ligue 1 champions back in 2017 after making a world-record £199.8m transfer from Barcelona.

Since arriving in Paris, the Brazilian attacker has gone on to feature in 113 matches, scoring 86 goals and adding another 51 assists, in all competitions.

In an attempt to keep one the world’s most naturally gifted forwards on their books, Paris-Saint Germain, led by Mauricio Pochettino, recently agreed for the South American to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes until 2025.

However, following the club’s official announcement, details of the Brazilian’s new deal have emerged.

According to a recent report from Mundo Deportivo, Neymar has it in writing that once his contract ends in 2025, he will have the option to trigger a one-year extension before being allowed to return to his native Brazil in the summer of 2026.

By the time the summer of 2026 comes around, Neymar will be 33-years-old.

It’s unlikely that the Brazilian will be able to secure another big European move so a return back to his roots could make the most sense.

However, this is football we’re talking about and anything can happen between now and then.