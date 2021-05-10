Menu

Photo: Liverpool star proudly welcomes new addition to the family after tough year

Liverpool FC
It’s been a tough year for Alisson Becker for one reason or another, but the Brazilian is ending the 2020/21 campaign with the best news – the arrival of a newborn son.

The keeper has suffered injuries, a loss of form and the sad loss of his father in the space of the last 12 months, as well as seeing Liverpool go from Premier League champions that were streets ahead of the rest, to now being a team that’s struggling to qualify for the Champions League.

Posting a lovely, beaming photo to Instagram, it was clear just how happy he and his partner were.

