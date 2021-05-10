Menu

(Photo) Man United board Old Trafford up ahead of Liverpool game amid more protest fears

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have boarded the outside of Old Trafford up ahead of the Red Devils’ rescheduled Premier League match against Liverpool on Thursday.

READ MORE: UK government’s plans backfire with UEFA now likely to shift Champions League final to Portugal

Two weekends ago saw thousands of United fans descend on Old Trafford in a show of defiance against the club’s owners – the Glazer family.

More Stories / Latest News
UK government’s plans backfire with UEFA now likely to shift Champions League final to Portugal
Neymar’s hidden PSG clause gives indication where Brazilian could play next
Messi makes it clear to Laporta which striker he expects to leave Barcelona this summer

After protestors had forced their way through the grounds and onto the Old Trafford turf, regulatory bodies were left with no choice but to postponed the game.

With the game set to be played on Thursday night, the club has taken extra measures to ensure fans and protestors cannot disrupt proceedings for the second time in as many weeks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.