(Photo) Man United board Old Trafford up ahead of Liverpool game amid more protest fears

Manchester United have boarded the outside of Old Trafford up ahead of the Red Devils’ rescheduled Premier League match against Liverpool on Thursday.

Two weekends ago saw thousands of United fans descend on Old Trafford in a show of defiance against the club’s owners – the Glazer family.

After protestors had forced their way through the grounds and onto the Old Trafford turf, regulatory bodies were left with no choice but to postponed the game.

With the game set to be played on Thursday night, the club has taken extra measures to ensure fans and protestors cannot disrupt proceedings for the second time in as many weeks.