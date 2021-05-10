Despite the pressure of Europa League and Premier League assignments, there appears to have been some light relief for Man United’s players recently.

Former Red Devil, Alexander Buttner, who played for United 13 times across a two-year period according to the Daily Mail, posted a photo of a mural he’s had painted at his home.

MORE: Man United star admits to supporting Chelsea

Supposedly depicting him and manager at the time, Sir Alex Ferguson, the mural’s scale was a little ‘inaccurate’ to put it politely.

The size of Fergie’s hand being as big as his head is just one thing that apparently left United’s players in stitches at the training ground say the Daily Mail.

Judge for yourself…