Real Madrid make enquiry for Tottenham Hotspur star but face competition from PSG

Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid have reportedly made contact with Tottenham Hotspur over a possible summer transfer for right-back Serge Aurier.

READ MORE: Spanish footballers sent to prison for 10 years after the attempted murder of an opponent directly after a match

Aurier, 28, joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2017 following a £22.5m move from Paris-Saint Germain.

Since his arrival, the Ivorian defender has gone on to feature in 110 matches, in all competitions.

However, having made just 19 Premier League appearances this season, Aurier appears to be falling out-of-favour with the club he has been with for the last four years.

According to a recent report from Foot Mercato, the 28-year-old full-back is drawing the attention of Real Madrid as well as his former club, Paris-Saint Germain – a club now managed by Aurier’s old boss, Mauricio Pochettino.

It has been claimed that Los Blancos have made an enquiry about the right-back’s availability with Aurier himself discussing a possible move with former RC Lens teammate Raphael Varane.

Real Madrid are understood to be in the market for a possible replacement for current full-back Dani Carvajal.

However, if the Spanish giants are to land Aurier, they will need to fend off competition from Paris-Saint Germain who have reportedly been in discussions with the Ivorian for many months already.

It has been noted that Tottenham Hotspur could be open to allowing Aurier to depart for as little as £10m.