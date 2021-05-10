If being relegated from the Premier League wasn’t bad enough, having one of your injured players allegedly caught on camera dishing out a violent beating surely is.

That’s what Sheffield United are having to contend with today after a video allegedly showing one of their players, Oli McBurnie, attacking members of the public in the street and stamping on their phone, went viral.

It’s very much a case of damage limitation at this point because it appears McBurnie can clearly be identified and will more than likely face criminal charges for what is a wanton act of violence and was seemingly unprovoked.

? | Alleged footage of Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie getting into a fight with a group of boys. pic.twitter.com/owumQY46Rj — Row Z (@RowZMedia) May 10, 2021

The Blades were quick to respond, as the video began to gain traction across all forms of social media.

Sheffield United statement re Oli McBurnie social media video: “Officials at Sheffield United are aware of the video circulating on social media and are currently investigating.” — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) May 10, 2021

“Officials at Sheffield United are aware of the video circulating on social media and are currently investigating,” their statement read.

Given how potentially bad a look this is for the club, they’d be well advised to nip this in the bud quickly.

From McBurnie’s point of view, it doesn’t look too good at this stage.