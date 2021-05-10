It’s the stuff of nightmares, but players threatening to murder an opponent directly after a game actually happened in Spain.

According to MARCA and cited by Football Espana, two players from amateur side, El Palo, attempted to kill Samuel Galan, the captain of their opponents, Alhaurin de la Torre.

The Provincial Court of Malaga passed sentence on Monday and found both players guilty of attempted murder. They were sentenced to 10 years each in prison for the offence, though the Public Prosecutor is believed to have wanted longer sentences.

That might have something to do with the chilling threats that were apparently heard by a number of witness at the time.

“I’m going to kill you, do you see the time?” one of the protagonists is alleged to have said to Galan, per MARCA and cited by Football Espana.

“When the minutes go by I’ll kill you, we’ll meet outside, I’ll wait for you.”

It would take 200 days for Galan to recover, but thankfully it seems that he is now on the road to a full and lasting recovery.