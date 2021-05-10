Tottenham send message to Jose Mourinho as he eyes double Spurs transfer raid for new club Roma

Tottenham have reportedly told their former manager Jose Mourinho that they don’t want to sell Eric Dier or Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to his new club Roma this summer.

Mourinho was recently sacked by Spurs and is already preparing for his next job as he’s set to take charge of Roma next season.

This has led to reports from Corriere dello Sport claiming that the Portuguese tactician is keen to raid Tottenham for Dier and Hojbjerg in the summer.

However, it seems Spurs are determined not to let these players go and have warned Mourinho away from making a move for them, according to the Sun.

Tottenham could do with keeping their current squad together after showing some promise this season, even if the campaign has not gone as they would have hoped.

Still, there’s something to build on for the next manager, and Dier and Hojbjerg could have key roles to play in the future.

It will be interesting to see who else Mourinho might turn to in the transfer market this summer as he prepares for life at the Stadio Olimpico.