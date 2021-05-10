Menu

UEFA concerned that UK Government placed Turkey on red list as a tactical move

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

With less than three weeks to go until the Champions League final takes place, there’s still no firm decision on where the game will be held.

Istanbul, who were due to host last year’s final but then lost out due to Covid, could at least be assured of staging this season’s showpiece instead.

MORE: Man United star admits to supporting Chelsea

After the recent placing of Turkey on the ‘red list’ by the UK Government, however, and the fact that two English teams in Chelsea and Manchester City have qualified for the final, it seems that Istanbul will miss out once again.

Champions-League-Trophy-before-final

According to the Daily Mail, the game’s governing body, UEFA, are said to be wondering if putting Turkey on the red list, especially the timing of the same, was a tactical ploy from the UK Government to put pressure on UEFA to move the final to Wembley.

More Stories / Latest News
Watch: Premier League star attacks fan and stamps on his phone in SHOCKING video
Man City withdraw idea of open top bus parade in case of loss to Chelsea in Champions League final
“Harry Kane has to leave” – Even former Tottenham star is urging Man Utd transfer target to quit Spurs

Though it’s said that relations between the two are strong, the narrative that such a move would suit a post-Brexit agenda lingers.

More Stories UEFA UEFA Champions League

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.