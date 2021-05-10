With less than three weeks to go until the Champions League final takes place, there’s still no firm decision on where the game will be held.

Istanbul, who were due to host last year’s final but then lost out due to Covid, could at least be assured of staging this season’s showpiece instead.

After the recent placing of Turkey on the ‘red list’ by the UK Government, however, and the fact that two English teams in Chelsea and Manchester City have qualified for the final, it seems that Istanbul will miss out once again.

According to the Daily Mail, the game’s governing body, UEFA, are said to be wondering if putting Turkey on the red list, especially the timing of the same, was a tactical ploy from the UK Government to put pressure on UEFA to move the final to Wembley.

Though it’s said that relations between the two are strong, the narrative that such a move would suit a post-Brexit agenda lingers.