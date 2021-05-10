Menu

(Video) Edinson Cavani captured singing his own fans’ chant

Manchester United will absolutely love this!

Following the news earlier on Monday that star striker Edinson Cavani has agreed to stay with the club next season, the South American been captured singing along to his own chant.

Inspired by the iconic sounds of 70s band ABBA, United fans have hilariously recreated the lyrics to smash hit “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!”

The club’s supporters sing the words “Give it, give it, give it to Edi Cavani…” and the man himself appears to be a big fan.

Speaking recently to the club’s official media team, the 34-year-old striker revealed how he came to learn his supporters have a chant just for him.

Pictures courtesy of Man United

