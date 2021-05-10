Video: Manchester City’s wonderkid registers a goal and assist in 45 minutes of playtime for Fluminense

Manchester City spent £9-million plus on Fluminense FC forward Kayky, and if the club chiefs saw the 17-year-old’s performance against Atlética Portuguesa, they’ll be drooling over the potential.

Despite only playing 45 minutes coming in as a substitute, Kayky quickly became the star of the match. The forward had 28 touches which resulted in a goal and assists along with two key passes in Fluminense’s 3-1 victory.

It seems as though Kayky is gaining confidence with more playing time, and as the months go by, Manchester City is enjoying the form that the wonderkid displays ahead of the 2021 Brasileirão season.