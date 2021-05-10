Both Chelsea and Manchester City deserve to be playing in this season’s Champions League final, after the English clubs overcame potentially difficult semifinal ties.

Though it isn’t yet known whether the final will be held in Istanbul as planned or moved to Wembley, that shouldn’t faze the players as their focus will just be on the match itself, wherever it’s played.

Given the form of both sides, it’s difficult to pick a winner, though talkSPORT’s Danny Murphy believes that most people will want Pep Guardiola’s City side to take the crown as Thomas Tuchel hasn’t been at Chelsea long enough.

Seems a bizarre take quite frankly.