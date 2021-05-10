Watford eyes River Plate ace ahead of their Premier League promotion

Watford recently secured promotion to the Premier League for 2021-22. Now The Hornets will look to improve its roster to remain in England’s top league past next season.

According to The Sun (via Bolavip), Watford wants to bring in a new striker, and the English side has its eyes on River Plate forward Rafael Santos Borré.

The 25-year-old wants another crack at playing in Europe, and with his contract expiring next month, Watford is the latest club showing interest in the Colombia international.

Furthermore, the report states that Santos Borré fits both the intentions and Watford’s style of play, which is looking for strikers to strengthen the squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Watford joins a growing list of clubs looking to take the River Plate player on a free transfer. Other clubs that have reportedly shown interest in Santos Borré are Brighton & Hove Albion, Celta de Vigo, Grêmio de Porto Alegre, Palmeiras, and São Paulo.

Santos Borré has made 142 appearances for River Plate, where he’s scored 54 goals and registered 18 assists.