The final day of the 2020/21 Championship season was a thrill-a-minute, with the epic 3-3 draw played out at Pride Park between Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday sending the Owls down to League One.

A win for the visitors would’ve relegated Wayne Rooney’s Rams side, such was the ‘all or nothing’ nature of the fixture at the end of a long, gruelling campaign.

MORE: Man United star admits to supporting Chelsea

However, there may be a glimmer of hope for Wycombe Wanderers, who finished third from bottom and were relegated.

According to the Daily Mail, the EFL have won their appeal against Derby, after they originally found them guilty of Financial Fair Play irregularities, only for an independent disciplinary commission to clear them last August.

At present, the Daily Mail understand that a sanction – from a fine to points deduction – has not yet been decided upon.

More Stories / Latest News Conor McGregor admits to conversation about buying shares in Celtic despite Man United allegiance “Here we go!” – Fabrizio Romano tweets exciting Manchester United transfer news Arsenal given boost as former transfer target now available for cut-price £25m fee

Should the latter be applied immediately, it would relegate the Rams with Wycombe taking their place.

With Mel Morris trying desperately to sell the club too, this is the last thing everyone needs.