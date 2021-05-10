Wolves and Watford targeting on-loan West Brom ace

According to reports, Wolverhampton Wanderers and newly promoted Watford are both targeting West Brom’s on-loan attacker Mbaye Diagne.

Diagne, 29, made the temporary switch to English football at the start of the year.

Despite only joining the Baggies in January and although Sam Allardyce’s men are now mathematically certain to be relegated, Diagne has remained a rare source of positivity.

Having played 15 matches in all competitions for West Brom, Diagne has managed to rack up five direct goal contributions, including a goal against Wolves earlier this month.

In light of what has been a decent short-term loan spell with the Baggies, according to a recent report from Football Insider, the Senegalese attacker has caught the eye of both Wolves and Watford.

Football Insider claims to have spoken to a ‘recruitment specialist’ who has stated that the attacker’s ‘overall displays’ has been what has caught their attention.

Both Wolves and Watford’s pursuit of Diagne could be boosted by the fact the attacker is unlikely to make his switch to West Brom permanent following their relegation.