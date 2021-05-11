Amazing gesture from Motherwell over season tickets sets a precedent for Premier League clubs and all to follow

The pandemic has obviously hit a lot of clubs hard and the pinch gets greater when you go down the pyramid, so it’s going to be very interesting to see what happens with the fans next season.

A lot of us have paid for season tickets to receive some pretty mediocre and faulty streaming of games (not at the fault of the club), but it appears that Motherwell have set a precedent for all by offering free season tickets next season:

Now more than ever, we're standing together. If you bought a 2020/21 season ticket, we're giving you a free one for 2021/22. See you back home soon.https://t.co/CvB4xFkDLY pic.twitter.com/ZtSImSHB4p — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) May 11, 2021

There are a few interesting things to note here – Motherwell aren’t an overly wealthy club and they are fan owned so the focus is clearly on the supporters, while they did take a sizeable fee for David Turnbull last summer so that may help their position here.

If we particularly look at Premier League clubs they really don’t make that much in the grand scheme of things through season ticket sales, so hopefully clubs look for a way to reward them for their loyalty over trying to make as much cash as possible.