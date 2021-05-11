Arsenal are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in a transfer deal for Fulham defender Joachim Andersen.

The Gunners are being linked with Andersen by the Telegraph, who state that the 24-year-old would likely cost around £20million to sign from parent club Lyon this summer.

The report suggests, however, that Tottenham are currently in pole position for Andersen, who has impressed during his time on loan at Fulham this season, despite their relegation to the Championship.

It has also previously been claimed by the Telegraph that Manchester United and Leicester City are also among Andersen’s suitors.

Arsenal could really do with strengthening in defence this summer as they need upgrades on unconvincing performers like David Luiz after a hugely disappointing season that looks likely to see them miss out on European football.

Spurs also need to make some changes after a difficult campaign, with Andersen surely a better option than the likes of Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez.

Man Utd, meanwhile, also have issues at the back as Victor Lindelof hasn’t always been the most consistent performer, while Eric Bailly has had problems staying fit.