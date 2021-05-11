Arsenal stalwart attracting the interest of two Euro giants as his exit appears to be inevitable

It’s been obvious that Arsenal’s squad needed some serious work this summer, but the failure to reach the Europa League final and potentially missing out on the top ten has demonstrated that a major overhaul is required.
It’s going to be a tough one for Mikel Arteta to get right because the soul and culture at a club can disappear if too many players are sold at once, but they don’t have a lot of money to spare so they’ll need to raise funds by selling players first.
Mundo Deportivo have reported that Hector Bellerin is one of the biggest names that looks set to move on this summer, and there is some interest in him from AC Milan and PSG.
Arsenal are still planning together with Arteta: Hector Bellerin has huge chances to leave the club in the summer, confirmed. Arsenal will sign a new right back. ??? #AFC
Lucas Torreira is expected to leave Arsenal too [no official proposals from Boca as of today]. ?? https://t.co/joGhyaqC5E
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2021
The problem may come with the potential €40m price tag as it’s a lot of money for an injury-prone player who is clearly looking for a way out, while it’s unlikely that either team will look to spend that much on as right back in the current financial climate, so raising that much money may be wishful thinking.
It’s a big call from Arsenal to let him go as he’s experienced and still at a good age so he may be tough to replace, but even anything in the region of €25m would be good business that could go towards one or two new signings.
I will be totally honest, if we are not in Europe we should look to properly rebuild by using our own stock, selling off those that we could get good money for and those that are not the long term future of our club.
Leno, Runarrsson, Iliev, Bellerin, Soares, Luiz, kolasinac, Xhaka, Elneny, Willian, Aubameyang. For me these should all be sold or released along with ceballos and odegaard.
The money we could make on those lot would not be great, c£100m but the savings in wages (over 1m a week) with no European income would be immense . Our squad without spending any money would be a few players short namely a first choice keeper and right back as well as a deputy right back.
But we need to be realistic and should really look at what we would still own.
EPL Team
Ryan
Chambers Saliba Gabriel Tierney
Partey Torreira
Saka Smith-Rowe Martinelli
Lacazette
Cups and Back up
Okonkwo
Mavropanos Holding Mari
Nelson Guendozi Willock Maitland-Niles
Pepe Nketiah Balogun
That first team is not far off the 3 signings we need would be added to that 25 whilst some other youngsters like Hein, Hillson, Osei-Tutu, Swanson, Norton-Cuffy, Ballard, Clarke, McGuiness, Lopez, Azeez, Smith, Cirjan, Kido-Hart, Olayinka, Moller, Giraud-Hutchinson, John-Jules are really proving their worth out on loan or in the academy.
We should not be afraid to look at our academy players, working under the right manager at first team, under 23 and under 18 level we could progress.