Arsenal appear to have acknowledged a key mistake of theirs after less than a year, with the Guardian reporting that the club are now looking to strengthen their scouting department.

The Guardian report that the Gunners have employed the help of an external headhunting company, Nolan Partners, to recruit new scouts in a number of key positions.

It’s unsurprisingly added that the club’s presence in a number of areas has been ‘light’ since the controversial cuts last summer, with help now sought for scouting in Germany, France and Spain.

Whilst it’s stressed that last year’s decision was made in favour of a more analytics-led process, the club’s current search indicates an acceptance that they were wrong and still need a scouting presence.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal rival Manchester United & Tottenham for potential £20million transfer ‘Heartbreaking’ – Liverpool superstar posts ‘Free Palestine’ on Instagram as violence continues Contract agreed: Chelsea forward poised for transfer to new club on four-year deal

Some fans may also be disappointed to see that an external help has been enlisted to fill the vacancies, it’s another cost for a side that have been restricted financially.

To make matters worse, the club will find it difficult to even secure Europa League qualification after a difficult season, meaning there may be even less money coming into the club as usual.

It seems as though the Gunners are now paying more money to fix an area that they wrongfully tried to overhaul, which will be very frustrating for some fans.