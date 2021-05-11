Bruno Fernandes waxes lyrical about Man United-linked Premier League duo

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has been speaking about some of his Premier League colleagues this week.

The Portugal international told Blaise in Nigeria both Harry Kane and Raphinha are among the best players in the country.

Fernandes’ words should snatch the attention of United fans, with the duo recently linked with moves to Old Trafford.

The Daily Express report Kane is a priority signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari claims Man Utd have joined bitter rivals Liverpool in the race for Leeds United forward Raphinha.

As covered by the club’s official magazine, the United star heaped praise on some of his fellow Premier League peers, including the aforementioned duo.

“Honestly, Blaise, in the Premier League, you have a lot of good players,” Bruno revealed, before giving an in-depth answer. “I think it’s difficult to choose one. For me, being the best player in the Premier League, you have to be the best from since we started to the end, and not coming and start playing in December or January and start doing well in that moment.

“The ones who were doing well before everyone forgets because those are doing better at this moment. I think to be the best player, you have to be consistent, try to be the best that you can for the longest time you can. Honestly, it’s difficult to choose one player to be the best.

“Of course, we all know the qualities that our rivals have. I think we can say this season, for me, as everyone knows Kevin De Bruyne is one of the best for me. If we go to the Liverpool squad, for example, I think Salah, if you say he’s playing well or not, he’s still scoring goals. Harry Kane is still doing really well in the Tottenham team, for example. I think Raphinha of Leeds is doing very well. It’s difficult to choose one. Gundogan, from the half of the season from December, started doing really well.”