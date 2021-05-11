Carragher & Neville name their Teams of the Season with several glaring omissions

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have selected their best XIs for the Premier League season on this week’s Monday Night Football.

The duo have compiled similar-looking teams, but a few key names are missing from both sides.

Carra’s XI, as revealed on Twitter: Martinez, Dias, Stones, Coufal, Shaw, Kante, Fernandes, De Bruyne, Son, Foden, Kane.

Neville’s XI, as revealed by Sky Sports: Mendy, Dias, Maguire, Walker, Shaw, Gundogan, Fernandes, De Bruyne, Rashford, Foden, Kane.

MORE: Liverpool given clear path to stunning swap transfer after two major developments

Any Liverpool fans reading along will surely be questioning how Mohamed Salah has left out of both teams, despite scoring 20 goals this season from the wing (just one less than Kane), while Manchester City supporters will no doubt be confused why Golden Glove shoe-in Ederson hasn’t been picked by either Carra or Neville, despite keeping 18 clean sheets.

Aston Villa fans will probably be having similar thoughts about Jack Grealish, while Chelsea supporters will be wondering what more Foden has done in the Premier League than Mason Mount this season.

That being said, it’s hard to argue with the inclusions of Dias, Shaw, Fernandes, De Bruyne and Kane who all absolutely deserve to the plaudits.