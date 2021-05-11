Menu

Chelsea loanee breaks record previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea FC
Posted by

In the process of scoring for AC Milan against Juventus at the weekend, Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori set a new Serie A record.

Tomori fell out of favour at Chelsea during the first-half of the campaign, with a loan away from the club the most logical option for all involved.

AC Milan declared their interest and got their man, with Tomori being given the opportunity to play regular football at one of the world’s most historic clubs.

It’s an opportunity he’s grabbed with both hands.

MORE: Chelsea prepare £100M transfer bid to beat Man City to world class attacker

Fikayo Tomori celebrates after scoring for AC Milan against Juventus.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Sighting of prime Mesut Ozil for Fenerbahce with a glorious assist from the former Arsenal favourite
Manchester City title win continues record which will make Manchester United fans furious
Fenerbahce eye Chelsea star in the hope that he can bring the best out of Mesut Ozil

His goal against Juventus on Sunday was a special one for Tomori, his first for AC Milan – and in a huge fixture in the race for the top four.

Not only did he produce a moment to remember in his career on a personal level, but he’s also written his name into the Serie A record books.

Stand aside Cristiano Ronaldo, there’s a new highest jumper in town – and he goes by the name of Oluwafikayomi Oluwadamilola Tomori.

Click here for the latest Chelsea news

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Fikayo Tomori

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.