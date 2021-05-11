Chelsea prepare £100million transfer bid to beat Man City to world class attacker

Chelsea are reportedly ready to pay around £100million for the transfer of Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer.

The Blues are up against some big names for Kane’s signature, but are currently leading the likes of Manchester City in the race for the England international, according to Don Balon.

MORE: Chelsea transfer target desperate to join Barcelona instead

Chelsea certainly have issues up front this season, despite their superb recent form under new manager Thomas Tuchel, and Kane could be an ideal upgrade on unconvincing forwards like Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham and Kai Havertz.

Kane has been one of the best strikers in the world for a number of years now, with the 27-year-old showing himself to be extremely clinical in front of goal, while he’s also added more assists to his game this term.

Chelsea have shown plenty of promise under Tuchel but still lack a player who can get them 25-30 goals a season, so £100m on Kane could be money well spent.

This could be a blow for City, however, who also look in need of signing the Spurs star as a long-term replacement for the departing Sergio Aguero.

Eden Hazard told he “cannot stay at Real Madrid for another second” Click here to find out more!