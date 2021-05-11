Chelsea set to clear space for summer arrival as two players in the same position put up for sale

Thomas Tuchel has clearly tried his best to give everyone a chance to play since his arrival, but you have to think that there will be several departures this summer simply due to the size of the squad.

They do have a more fortunate situation this time round where they probably need two or three quality additions rather than trying to add several starters, so selling players to raise funds while also streamlining the squad to increase competition should make them even more competitive next season.

One position where they do appear to be well stocked is left back, but it looks like they may be in the market for a new addition after Mundo Deportivo reported that both Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso will be put up for sale in the summer.

That will leave Ben Chilwell as the clear starter and it sounds like the new signing would be as a back-up to him rather than a replacement, but it would also explain the recent rumours linking them with a move for Juventus wing-back Alex Sandro.

Sandro is more of an attacking option as a wing-back and he can even play as a winger if needed so that would give Tuchel some more flexibility to overload the left hand side against weaker opposition, but it may depend on Emerson and Alonso being sold first.