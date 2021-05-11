Chelsea youngster Marcel Lewis has reportedly agreed a four-year contract with Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise ahead of a transfer next season.

The 19-year-old forward had attracted plenty of interest after impressing in Chelsea’s academy, with Lewis opting for a move to Union Saint-Gilloise despite the likes of Derby County, Huddersfield Town and Freiburg also being in for him, according to the Telegraph.

The report notes that Lewis has agreed his deal for the move away from Stamford Bridge, so it looks like the move is all but done, despite the lack of an official announcement yet.

Some Chelsea fans may be disappointed to see Lewis moving on as they’ve had a lot of luck promoting players from their academy in recent times.

Mason Mount has been a particular success, while Reece James, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Billy Gilmour have also all seen a lot of first-team action.

There are some that came through Chelsea’s youth system before shining elsewhere, such as Declan Rice and Fikayo Tomori, so CFC will hope Lewis doesn’t go on to become another they regret losing at a young age.

