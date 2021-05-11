Menu

Contract agreed: Chelsea forward poised for transfer to new club on four-year deal

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea youngster Marcel Lewis has reportedly agreed a four-year contract with Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise ahead of a transfer next season.

The 19-year-old forward had attracted plenty of interest after impressing in Chelsea’s academy, with Lewis opting for a move to Union Saint-Gilloise despite the likes of Derby County, Huddersfield Town and Freiburg also being in for him, according to the Telegraph.

MORE: Chelsea star’s wife speaks out on new contract plans

The report notes that Lewis has agreed his deal for the move away from Stamford Bridge, so it looks like the move is all but done, despite the lack of an official announcement yet.

Some Chelsea fans may be disappointed to see Lewis moving on as they’ve had a lot of luck promoting players from their academy in recent times.

Mason Mount has been a particular success, while Reece James, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Billy Gilmour have also all seen a lot of first-team action.

Marcel Lewis Chelsea

Marcel Lewis is poised to leave Chelsea

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United on verge of clinching transfer deal for Aston Villa ace
Arsenal considering blowing £25million on very risky transfer
‘Absolute rubbish’ – Boost for Chelsea and Man United as Arsenal plans to sign wonderkid are dismissed in heartbreak for Gunners

There are some that came through Chelsea’s youth system before shining elsewhere, such as Declan Rice and Fikayo Tomori, so CFC will hope Lewis doesn’t go on to become another they regret losing at a young age.

Eden Hazard told he “cannot stay at Real Madrid for another second” Click here to find out more!

More Stories Marcel Lewis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.