AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli has made it clear his club want to strike a permanent transfer deal for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori.

The impressive young England international has impressed in his time on loan at Milan, and many Chelsea fans will no doubt be wondering if he could now have a key role to play in their first-team in the future.

However, Pioli says Milan want to keep Tomori, and has also suggested that the player himself is also keen to remain at the San Siro beyond this season.

“We want to buy Tomori on a permanent deal from Chelsea,” Pioli told reporters, as quoted by Goal.

“Our intention is clear and also Fikayo’s decision (staying at Milan). We’ll see what happens at the end of the season.”

This could end up being a big mistake by Chelsea, who have previously also lost talented young players to bigger clubs.

The west London giants had the likes of Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku as youngsters, but failed to give them much playing time before they moved on and ended up becoming star players for their rivals.

Tomori looks another top talent who could offer something to this Chelsea side, but it seems he might now be more likely to remain in Italy permanently.

