According to Nizaar Kinsella, the Chelsea correspondent for Goal, the Blues will bid farewell to forgotten star Victor Moses on Sunday, just as long as the near-impossible doesn’t happen…

Goal report that Spartak Moscow, the sixth side Moses has been loaned to during his time with Chelsea, will trigger an automatic option to sign the ace for £4m should they qualify for the Champions League.

The Russian Premier League are handed two spots in Europe’s elite club competition, with Spartak currently sitting very comfortably in second ahead of the final day of the season.

Neighbouring Lokomotiv can theoretically snatch the spot from their rivals, but it would require a hugely unlikely 10-goal swing in their favour on Sunday.

Moses joined the Russian side in October, the wing-back has made 19 appearances across the domestic league and cup for Spartak, scoring three times and contributing a handy four assists.

Unless there’s a 10 goal swing on the final day in Russia, Victor Moses will be off Chelsea’s books after a nine year spell under contract here. https://t.co/UjJSjHJSUX — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 11, 2021

Moses joined the Blues in the summer of 2012 after impressing with Wigan, the adopted Londoner and Nigeria international made just 128 appearances for the Blues though, and spent a lot of time on loan.

The 30-year-old was loaned to Liverpool, Stoke and West Ham in the Premier League, but also experienced short-term spells with Fenerbahce and Inter Milan before his move to Russia.

Chelsea’s transfers team have once again done some great work on the selling side, netting £4m for someone that last played for the Blues in October of 2018 is wonderful business.