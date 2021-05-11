CONMEBOL eyes two new host countries for the Copa América next month

After the coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of the Copa América last year, this summer, the South American tournament faces other challenges from its two host countries.

The Copa América is supposed to take place in Argentina and Colombia; however, it appears as though neither country could host the competition, which begins next month.

Argentina is dealing with another wave of coronavirus. Meanwhile, in Colombia, which has a surge of the virus, there’s national protest resulting in violence and deaths. As a result, CONMEBOL is looking at other countries that could host the tournament on such short notice.

Chilean media outlet T13 (via Diario AS) reports that the South American federation is scrambling to find a host and has circled two countries to host Copa América. Chile and Paraguay seem like the destinations in which the competition will take place.

If the move occurs, Chile will receive Group A made up of Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. Group B would go to Paraguay, which includes Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, and Venezuela.