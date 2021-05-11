According to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, European powerhouses Bayern Munich have made contact with Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum in an attempt to seal the free transfer of the ace this summer.

News of Bayern’s approach comes just days after the central midfielder’s agent publicly called for a bid from the Bavarians, in a turn of events that is bound to upset Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool supporters.

Konur reports that the Bundesliga champions have offered the 30-year-old a three-year contract, with talks ongoing regarding Wijnaldum’s wages.

Wijnaldum has remained a mainstay in the Reds’ starting lineup in what has been a difficult season for the club, despite the uncertainty surrounding the Dutchman’s future.

It’s clear that Klopp sees the charismatic star as one of his most trusted players at Liverpool, with Wijnaldum being rested for just two of the side’s 49 matches across all competitions this term.

See More: Liverpool & Man United urged to sign Arsenal star pundit rates just as highly as Foden

Bayern Munich in touch with Georginio Wijnaldum. The player was offered a 3-year contract. Talks on annual pay are ongoing.#Wijnaldum #BayernMunich #Liverpool #Transfer https://t.co/gZ0Mjamq5K — Ekrem Konur (@Ekremkonur) May 10, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Cristiano Ronaldo misses Juventus training after massive defeat to visit Ferrari and lands supercar gift Chelsea will complete sale of forgotten star on Sunday, barring near-impossible swing that would shut down permanent transfer option Manchester City ready to replace Raheem Sterling with £90m-rated Manchester United transfer target

Wijnaldum would certainly offer a different dimension to Bayern’s midfield ranks, whilst the Netherlands’ captain would add more experience to the team, with the likes of David Alaba and Jerome Boateng heading for the exit door this summer.

Liverpool fans will be frustrated by the fact the club allowed the contract of such a key player to run down like this in the first place, perhaps suggesting that the hierarchy and Klopp valued Wijnaldum’s importance to the team pretty differently.