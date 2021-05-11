Cristiano Ronaldo misses Juventus training after massive defeat to visit Ferrari and lands supercar gift

According to Portuguese publication A Bola, Cristiano Ronaldo did not return to Turin with the rest of the Juventus squad after this weekend’s devastating 3-0 defeat to AC Milan.

It’s reported that the all-time great was not in attendance for the recovery session and instead joined club president Andrea Agnelli on a visit to the headquarters of Ferrari, in Maranello.

Ferrari have shared an image on social media of Ronaldo alongside their Formula One drivers, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, who were both handed signed No.7 shirts from the Portuguese icon.

Whilst some supporters may be unhappy at the visit, it’s worth noting that Juventus’ ruling Agnelli family also hold a stake in Ferrari.

The fact Agnelli was alongside Ronaldo is a clear sign that the 36-year-old had permission to visit Ferrari in a brilliant PR move for both of the Agnelli family’s historic sports teams.

ESPN actually report that Ronaldo was given a new Ferrari road car.

Juventus’ defeat to Milan leaves them fifth in the Serie A table with three matches remaining this season, with the Old Lady sat a point behind Napoli.

The Bianconeri need a strong end to the season, and results from Napoli especially to fall in their favour, otherwise they will be without Champions League football next season.

There’s already been fierce speculation suggesting that Ronaldo will exit this summer, that may become much more likely if the Italian giants fail to land themselves a spot in Europe’s elite club competition.