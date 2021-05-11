Fenerbahce eye Chelsea star in the hope that he can bring the best out of Mesut Ozil

Admittedly he’s had a few injury issues since moving to Turkey, but Mesut Ozil’s huge move to Fenerbahce simply hasn’t gone to plan at all.

He’s struggled to make much of an impact and their surprise loss tonight against Sivasspor has probably cost them the title as they sit two points off the top with only one game to go.

At least he did manage to provide a late assist to get them back into the game, but a report from Calciomercato has indicated that the Turkish giants are looking to give him some added firepower next season.

It might be an ambitious move to pull off, but Olivier Giroud is set to leave Chelsea and he had a great partnership with Ozil during their time at Arsenal, and it’s suggested that Fenerbahce want a huge name centre forward so they are in the mix with Lazio and Inter to secure his signature.

The move to Serie A may be more appealing if he wants to play at the top level and he should have a great time in that league, but it would be fun to watch him link up with Ozil again.