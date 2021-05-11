Former Barcelona star Andres Iniesta extends his contract with Japanese side Vissel Kobe

Japanese football doesn’t get a lot of attention in Europe, so it’s easy to forget that Andres Iniesta is still going strong after leaving Barcelona in 2018.

There may have been an expectation that he was simply moving to Japan for a year or two before retiring, but he’s played in 75 games so far and it looks like he’ll be going for at least two more seasons after his contract extension was announced:

He added to him immense silverware collection in 2019 as he helped his team win the Emperor’s Cup, but he’s been out for a while after suffering an injury towards the end of last year.

He’s scored 16 times since making the move so he’s actually become more prolific as he gets older, so it will be interesting to see if he can add any further silverware over the next couple of years.