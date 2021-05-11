Video: Guardiola literally on his knees after Chelsea’s Reece James glides past Man City star

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was literally on his knees after witnessing Chelsea right-back Reece James gliding past Benjamin Mendy with ease.

Watch the video below as James does well to beat Mendy, with Guardiola clearly not at all happy with the efforts of City’s left-back as he falls to his knees shortly afterwards…

Reece had Pep on his knees ? pic.twitter.com/iC5gEWEX3H — Will (@willreyner) May 10, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Chelsea TV

Guardiola isn’t one to hide his emotions, and it’s clear he wasn’t happy with what he saw from Mendy here.

Chelsea ended up scoring late on to beat City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.