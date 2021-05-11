Liverpool & the Netherlands lock horns over Virgil van Dijk’s Euro inclusion

Liverpool and the Netherlands are reportedly set to lock horns over Virgil van Dijk’s participation in the UEFA Euros this summer.

That’s according to the reliable Chris Bascombe, via the Irish Independent, who claims recent comments by Frank de Boer won’t have gone down well at Anfield.

The Netherlands boss is quoted by ESPN, via SportBible, as saying “I think he has to decide. It is his career,” about van Dijk. “I can imagine that he is in a dilemma. I hope he has made giant steps in his rehabilitation.”

Bascombe claims de Boer’s optimism clashes with Liverpool’s cautious approach to the centre-half’s recovery.

With both sides wanting van Dijk to be fit and firing, it’s hard to imagine anything but what’s best for the player will be done.

Virgil has been out of action since October last year, after being clattered by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the Merseyside Derby.

The challenge left van Dijk’s facing surgery and a long-term stint on the side-lines, but he should be nearing his come-back in the next couple of months.

Jurgen Klopp and the entire Liverpool backroom will be anxiously watching the Euros this summer, should the 29-year-old recover in time and be deemed fit enough to feature.