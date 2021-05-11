Manchester City title win continues record which will make Manchester United fans furious

ESPN have tweeted a stat in wake of Manchester City‘s Premier League title win that’s sure to wind up Manchester United supporters.

Man United, who were forced into fielding a weakened team against Leicester City, with the postponed fixture with Liverpool due to take place on Thursday, were defeated 2-1, thus gifting their rivals the Premier League title.

It was only a matter of time before City were confirmed as champions anyway, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not have wanted his side to be the ones to sign and seal it for their arch-rivals.

Nevertheless, they did, and in doing so they, of course, confirmed that City would be finishing ahead of them, which continues and pretty concerning trend for fans of the Red Devils…

Man City have finished above Man United in every season since Sir Alex Ferguson retired ? pic.twitter.com/gP85MGiNhK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 11, 2021

Man United are on an upward trend, and there’s plenty to be optimistic about from their perspective, but that doesn’t forgive the farcical running of the club since Sir Alex retired.

The fans have endured a period more difficult than they could ever have imagined. Though it may be hard to see with City being crowned champions, it does appear to be coming to an end.

