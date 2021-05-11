Announcement soon: Manchester City star set to complete Barcelona transfer

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has reportedly already agreed to complete a summer transfer to Barcelona.

The 20-year-old has shone in his time at City, but it seems he’s had his heart set on a return to his former club after allowing his contract at the Etihad Stadium to run down.

This makes Garcia a free agent this summer and it seems everything is in place for the Spain international to join Barcelona.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Garcia has already signed a pre-contract agreement with Barca, and an announcement will be made at the end of the season…

Eric Garcia has signed his pre-contract until June 2026 with Barcelona since December. No other club has been in talks – Eric only wanted to join Barça, Laporta also approved the deal and it’s gonna be announced at the end of the season. ?? #FCB #MCFC https://t.co/DTuYHMK1nV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2021

This is a blow for City, with Garcia looking a hugely promising young player who could have gone on to do great things in Pep Guardiola’s side.

There could be yet another City player on the move to Barcelona this summer as well, with Mundo Deportivo linking Sergio Aguero strongly with the Catalan giants.

They state that the Argentine is eager to move to Barca, and, like Garcia, he’ll be a free agent at the end of this season, so could represent another fine piece of business by the La Liga giants if they get it done.