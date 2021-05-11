Man United linked with shock move for Arsenal outcast as they eye a permanent position change for him

While Man United fans will be looking for some big-money signings to come in and immediately lift the team, it’s likely that some additions will also be needed to add depth to certain areas of the squad.

Right back is a prime example as Aaron Wan-Bissaka is always going to start if he’s fit, but a back-up option is needed and it would make sense if the new signing had more attacking instincts to allow the manager to change his approach when needed.

The obvious replacement there would be Diogo Dalot when he returns from his loan spell at AC Milan, but a report from The Daily Mail has indicated they’re eyeing a shock move for Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

READ MORE: Possible transfer boost for Arsenal after major development with Manchester United star’s future

There will be some who raise their eyebrows at this because he couldn’t force his way into the Arsenal side and ended up going on loan to West Brom, but there’s also a lot to like about his game and he did make his debut for England last year.

The noticeable thing about the report is that United don’t see him as a signing who would play in his natural role in midfield, but they see him as a right back instead so he would provide that attacking option to back-up Wan-Bissaka.

He has bags of energy and he’s impressive when he gets forward so that would bring a new element to United’s game when they play teams who are tough to break down, but he’s not convincing when he has to defend and that would be a concern.

He’s still young, he would likely be cheap and he’s a versatile player with the potential to improve so it almost starts to make sense, but it would still be a shock if it happens.