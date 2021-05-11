Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of sealing the transfer of Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

The Red Devils could do with another backup ‘keeper coming in this summer, and the Telegraph claim they’re closing in on a deal to bring Heaton back to the club.

MORE: Manchester United advised to seal transfer of “one of the top young talents in Europe”

Heaton had a spell at United earlier in his career, but never made it at the club before leaving, first on a series of loan deals, and eventually permanently.

The 35-year-old now looks set to get another spell with Man Utd as his contract at Villa Park is set to expire next month.

Heaton has shown his worth at Villa and at former club Burnley, so could be a solid signing on a free to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a decent backup option in goal.

Heaton could be ideal to replace Sergio Romero at Old Trafford, with the Telegraph noting that the Argentine could be targeted by former MUFC manager Jose Mourinho, who is set to take charge of Roma next season.

United fans will no doubt hope this isn’t the only raid on Villa they manage this summer, with the Telegraph previously also linking them with Jack Grealish.

