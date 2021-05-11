Pundit embarrasses himself by desperately trying not to praise Manchester United star Paul Pogba

Garth Crooks couldn’t resist taking a dig at Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba despite naming him in his latest Premier League team of the week.

The France international had a fine performance for Man Utd against Aston Villa at the weekend, and has generally shown real improvement for much of this season.

Still, it seems Pogba is still struggling to shrug off his reputation with some pundits, as Crooks seems pained to admit he’s been playing well and deserves a spot in his latest team of the week on BBC Sport.

There’s even the obligatory mention of Pogba enjoying having different hairstyles, which, as we know, is one of the greatest crimes a footballer can commit.

“Why am I not surprised? Paul Pogba playing for Manchester United at the business end of the season. It’s not like him to miss a party,” Crooks said.

“Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford have been ever-present for Manchester United and kept the ship afloat while Pogba was fixing his hair. The French star made the occasional contribution and even got in to my team of the week on occasions with some wonderful performances.

“I feel loathed to select him on this occasion but with a performance like this against Aston Villa what can I do?”

United fans will just be glad to see Pogba enjoying his football again and showing what a superb talent he is when he’s on his game.

The 28-year-old has never quite looked as good for United as he did at Juventus, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done better than Jose Mourinho at boosting his confidence and finding a role that works for him.

