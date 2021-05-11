Manchester United aiming to complete massive signing in the next month

Manchester United are reportedly ready to step up their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

That’s according to reputable German outlet BILD, who claim Ole Gunnar Solksjaer wants a deal for the England international boxed off before the start of the Euros next month.

The report goes on to state United want Sancho signed for a fee of around €90 million, which is said to be an agreeable amount for Dortmund.

Manchester United’s apparent pursuit of the 21-year-old has been well documented, with the Red Devils claimed to have an advantage over bitter rivals Liverpool.

With the Merseyside outfit lagging behind in the race for Champions League qualification this season, United have been handed a potential boost.

The best players want to play at the highest level and that’s what Europe’s flagship tournament is – the apex of the game on the continent.

Without Champions League football on the table, it’s hard to imagine Sancho picking Liverpool over Man United – but that’s just speculation on our part.

The red rivals lock horns this week for a Premier League heavyweight clash at Old Trafford, on the second time of asking, after fan protests suspended the original fixture date.