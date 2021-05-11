Manchester United did something no Premier League team has ever done with comeback win against Aston Villa

Manchester United set a new Premier League record with their comeback victory against Aston Villa on the weekend, which really highlights the ‘character’ of the team at times this season.

The Red Devils fell behind in the 24th minute of the top-flight encounter and were still trailing at halftime, but kicked into gear in the second half and went on to win 3-1.

Opta state that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s slow-starters have now managed victory after conceding first on 10 occasions in the Premier League this season, a competition record.

As much as Solskjaer and the players are probably delighted with their efforts in rallying back, their early sloppiness in fixtures is something that really needs to be sorted out if they wish to challenge for major honours again anytime soon.

United’s come-from-behind win against Villa ensured that cross-town rivals Manchester City weren’t crowned as Premier League champions as a result of their own woes.