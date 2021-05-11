Manchester United predicted XI v. Liverpool: OGS could be without two key starters

Manchester United are up against Liverpool this week in the rearranged Premier League heavyweight clash.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a few tough decisions to make, given the cluttered calendar, but perhaps none more heavy than who should start in place of Harry Maguire.

Eric Bailly is the obvious choice, but the Man United boss would no doubt much rather his captain was fit for the clash with Liverpool – as per Eurosport.

But with such a congested fixture list, there could be a few other interesting decisions on Solskjaer’s hands – here’s how we see him lining up at Old Trafford…

In goal will be Dean Henderson, and we’re tipping him to have a back four of Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Axel Tuanzebe and Alex Telles.

A midfield duo of Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay seems likely, with an advanced three of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Mason Greenwood, and Edinson Cavani leading the line.

Marcus Rashford could very well be within a shout to start too, but we’re thinking Solskjaer may opt to give the England international a rare break.

Our XI: Henderson, Bailly, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Telles, Matic, McTominay, Pogba, Mata, Greenwood, Cavani