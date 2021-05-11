Newcastle United linked with transfer for exciting goal-scoring midfielder from Ligue 1

Obviously there have been hits and misses over the year, but it’s fair to say that Newcastle United have done very well in the French market over the years.

It’s a market that should be widely targeted this summer by Premier League clubs as they have a financial advantage and the teams in France are feeling the pinch after their TV deal disappeared during the season, and the Daily Mail have indicated that Newcastle are looking to sign Gael Kakuta this summer.

Premier League fans may remember him for his time at Chelsea where his signing led to them getting a transfer ban, but he’s currently excelling during a loan spell with Lens.

It’s reported that they have an option to buy him for around €5m in the summer and that should be triggered, but they would be willing to flip him immediately for €10m if an offer comes in.

He’s currently having his best season with eleven goals and five assists from midfield, but he’s also great at running with the ball and he can be a weapon from set pieces so he would be an exciting addition to this team.

His Premier League experience is limited but at least he does have some, while his creativity and ability on the ball could be exciting to watch if he’s playing in the same team as Saint-Maximin.

There will be some concerns that this year could be an exception as his production has increased massively and he’s had many clubs over the years so that may be a red flag, but the talent is there and it might be worth taking a chance on him for that price tag.