The latest Premier League team of the week is in, with some big names from Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea making the line up.

It was a good weekend for the Red Devils, and it’s little surprise to see their in-form duo of Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani making Garth Crooks’ line up on BBC Sport.

Crooks also selected two Chelsea players, with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy getting in, along with centre-back Antonio Rudiger, which gives you an idea of just how much the Blues have improved defensively under Thomas Tuchel.

There’s also a place for Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara, while Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka continues to show his huge potential and is rewarded with a place in Crooks’ team this week.

See below for the XI in full, which certainly looks like a superb team on paper, even if we’re not entirely sure about Crooks’ use of Wolves winger Adama Traore as a centre-forward!

