Jose Mourinho has been round a few different clubs now, and it’s reached a point where he’s likely to run into some of his former players.

He’s famous for being a manager that some players love and will do anything for, but once the relationship goes sour then it really goes sour.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is one of the many who have been forced out over the years as he was moved on from Man United to Arsenal, and a report from Calciomercato has indicated that he’s not particularly enthused by the appointment of Mourinho at Roma for next season.

They confirm that he had an option to extend his contract at the end of the season but he was waiting to see who would get the job, and he’s now very reluctant to stay due to Mourinho.

If he doesn’t sign the extension then that does allow him to leave for nothing, but it sounds like he will speak to his former manager first before making any final decision.

He’s been one of their key players this season as he’s hit double figures for goals and assists in the league so that suggests they should look to keep him around, but there’s a chance that he’s simply collateral damage from the Mourinho appointment.