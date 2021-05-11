Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona future in question as the board look to seal megastar signing against his will

There has been a fair amount of upheaval behind the scenes at Barcelona recently, but it finally looked like they had started to assemble a strong team to move forward with.

Joan Laporta is clearly popular with many as the new President and Ronald Koeman has done an excellent job on the field, but there may be signs that there’s a tiny bit of friction starting to build.

Perhaps some of that will stem from the recent results against Granada and Atletico Madrid which could cost them the title, while Mundo Deportivo have reported that there’s an issue with their current transfer strategy.

It’s suggested that further contact has been made with Sergio Aguero to sign him this summer – it would make a lot of sense as he’s been outstanding in La Liga before, they need a proper star in the number 9 role and the connection with Lionel Messi should also benefit the team.

Unfortunately Koeman isn’t sold on him and he’s pushing for Memphis Depay instead, but it’s reported that the board aren’t convinced by him at all and it’s not even clear if Koeman will be staying on so that would also throw any move for the Lyon striker in jeopardy.

Ultimately it’s hard to see a situation where Koeman would walk away from a job like this because he’s given Sergio Aguero rather than Memphis Depay, but it may suggest that he doesn’t have as much power or job security as he might want.