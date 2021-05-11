Liverpool and Manchester United have been told they should be ready to pay big to seal the transfer of Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka.

The 19-year-old has been in superb form for Arsenal this season and it seems increasingly likely he’s about to become a regular for the England national team despite his relative inexperience and the huge amount of competition for places in that area of the pitch.

MORE: Possible transfer boost for Arsenal after major development with Manchester United star’s future

Garth Crooks clearly rates Saka highly after naming him in his latest Premier League team of the week on BBC Sport, and he took the opportunity to tell Liverpool and Man Utd they’d be mad not to try signing him.

“Regular readers will know what I think of this lad,” Crooks said.

“If Manchester United or Liverpool don’t get their hand in their pockets and buy him there is something seriously wrong with them.

“Bukayo Saka has been outstanding for Arsenal all season. He was their only shining light against Villarreal on Thursday night and his performance against West Brom days later was devastating.

“Everybody is talking about Manchester City’s Phil Foden, this lad is just as good if not better.”

More Stories / Latest News Possible transfer boost for Arsenal after major development with Manchester United star’s future Announcement soon: Manchester City star set to complete Barcelona transfer Manchester United predicted XI v. Liverpool: OGS could be without two key starters

Saka certainly seems good enough to be playing for a better team right now, with Arsenal suffering a great deal in recent times as they look unlikely to even be playing European football next season.

Liverpool could do with trying to capitalise on that, with Saka perhaps an upgrade on the out-of-form Sadio Mane, who may now be past his best.

United would surely also benefit from bringing in Saka, with the Red Devils sometimes lacking enough spark from wide forwards like Anthony Martial and Daniel James this season.

Arsenal legend comes up with a shocking excuse for making a racist joke! Read more.