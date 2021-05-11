Sheffield United ace Oli McBurnie arrested after leaving 21-year-old with facial injuries in shocking attack video that went viral

Sheffield United ace Oli McBurnie has reportedly been arrested after leaving a 21-year-old man with facial injuries.

A video recently went viral that appeared to show McBurnie attacking someone in the street and stamping on their phone, which you can watch below…

According to the Sun, McBurnie has now been arrested over the incident, which left the man he attacked with facial injuries, though apparently nothing serious enough to put him in hospital, thankfully.

McBurnie has had injury troubles recently so has not been able to contribute towards trying to help Sheffield United survive in the Premier League, with the Blades recently relegated to the Championship.

It remains to be seen what might happen with McBurnie’s future at Bramall Lane now, but this incident seems pretty serious and could prove costly for the player in terms of his playing career.

Elliot Wright, the man McBurnie attacked, claims to have poked fun at McBurnie after initially spotting him arguing with his girlfriend in the street, according to the Sun.

A North Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “A 24-year-old man from Knaresborough has been arrested in connection with an incident, which involved another man being assaulted.

“The 21-year-old victim sustained facial injuries during the incident, which happened shortly before 8.30pm on Saturday 8 May on High Street, Knaresborough.

“The 24-year-old arrested man remains in custody at this time.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.”