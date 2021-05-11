Silky alternative target identified as West Ham fret over wage demands of Man United star Jesse Lingard

According to the Express, West Ham United are amongst the host of sides that are keen on recruiting West Bromwich Albion star Matheus Pereira this summer.

The Express report that the Hammers see the silky Brazilian as just a potential alternative to loanee Jesse Lingard, amid claims that the East London outfit can’t afford the Manchester United man.

It’s added that Leicester, Leeds and German giants RB Leipzig are also eyeing the 25-year-old, who was just nominated for Premier League Player of the Month honours for his displays in April.

Pereira has demonstrated that he can flourish in the Premier League in his debut campaign, whilst the majority of his teammates have struggled, ultimately leading to their relegation being sealed on Sunday.

The Express state that Leicester are leading the race to land Pereira and that the Foxes have been working on deals with the aim of concluding them early, so West Ham should be looking to get a clear answer on Lingard as soon as possible, or they’ll risk losing out on a prime alternative.

It’s noted that West Brom are expected to demand up to £30m for the skilful playmaker, who scored a wonderful individual goal in his side’s relegation-confirming defeat to Arsenal on the weekend.

The Baggies seem resigned to losing the former Sporting talent this summer, owing to Pereira’s majestic displays and the fact that he’s just 25 years old, which will appeal to sides looking for long-term options.

Pereira has scored 10 goals in the Premier League this season and provided five assists, Lingard has managed nine goals and four assists in 18 less appearances as part of his hugely successful loan move.