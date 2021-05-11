Spanish media outlet begins to put the flop label on Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo

Real Madrid spent a significant amount of money on Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo, hoping one of these two become the next face of Brazilian football. However, a Spanish media out is calling these moves a failure at this point.

After their elimination from the UEFA Champions League, there’s plenty of discussion about where this Real Madrid project is going. Sport (via UOL Esporte) criticized Los Blancos for its handling of the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era.

The Spanish giants spent large transfer sums to bring Vinícius and Rodrygo, hoping both could lessen the blow of their decision to move on from Ronaldo.

Sport states that the two players have yet to live up to the price Real Madrid paid for when purchasing them from their respective Brazilian clubs.

“The Madrid team preferred to sign young promises at a price of gold that they need to train rather than bet on trained players,” Sport wrote. “That is how Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo arrived, who continue to make no difference even after three and two seasons played, respectively.”

During the 2021-22 season, Real Madrid is in third place for goals scored in La Liga with 60. Still, they’re 20 goals behind FC Barcelona, who leads all clubs in goals scored. Vinícius has scored three goals in 32 La Liga fixtures and six goals in all competitions. Meanwhile, Rodrygo has scored zero goals in 19 La Liga matches and one goal in all competitions.

“Vinicius remains a good project that spoils many games due to his poor success in the goal. His growth is slower than expected. He has hurt a team that has shown the need for a more effective striker. Rodrygo, in turn, had stagnated in a year when Zidane’s team suffered more than necessary for goals scored,” Sport wrote.

Real Madrid isn’t getting much from their two forwards, and it will be interesting to see what Los Blancos decide to do, especially if they don’t win the league.